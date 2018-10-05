Raleigh man accused of killing wife while on cold medicine expected in court

EMBED </>More Videos

A Raleigh man, who told 911 dispatchers he thought he killed his wife after taking too much cold medicine, is due in court Friday.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Matthew Phelps, a Raleigh man who told 911 dispatchers he thought he stabbed his wife to death after taking too much cold medicine, will have a hearing inside of a Wake County courtroom Friday morning.

The family of the victim, 29-year-old Lauren Phelps, will be in the courtroom to provide a victim impact statement.

ABC11 will stream the hearing live at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it here.

An autopsy report revealed Lauren had been stabbed 123 times.

The report stated she died from multiple stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms, and jugular vein.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officials said when they found the victim, on Sept. 1, 2017, she was in the fetal position on her bedroom floor.

She was taken to WakeMed where she later died.

Phelps, 29, claims he was on cold medicine at the time and doesn't remember what happened.

"I have blood all over me and there's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it. I can't believe this," he said during a 911 call.

Related

Raleigh man accused of stabbing wife: 'There's a bloody knife on the bed, and I think I did it'

Autopsy: Wife stabbed 123 times in Raleigh cold medicine murder

UNC professor: It's 'plausible' too much cold medicine caused Raleigh man to kill his wife

Raleigh man who said he thought he killed wife after taking medicine appears in court

In that 911 call, Phelps claimed he had a dream that he killed his wife. When he woke, he found himself covered in blood, with Lauren's body on the floor.

Warrants released in April showed relatives revealed the couple had money issues.

Detectives poured over social media, revealing Phelps may have been "possibly fascinated with and mimicked a portrayed serial killer character from the movie American Psycho."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderwoman killedcrimestabbingraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications, marking state's third related death
Nobel Peace Prize honors fight against sexual violence
Tom Hardy brings star power to Fayetteville for special screening of 'Venom'
'Stop Kavanaugh' rally in Raleigh ahead of Friday's key confirmation vote
Raleigh Police investigate after 2 men shot in the street
2 missing girls last seen Wednesday found safe, Durham police say
VIDEO: Surprise! Canes fan pops question at season opener
Show More
Wake County bridal shop saves the big day after bride left empty-handed
'My friend is dying': 911 call released in crash that killed student
Wild goose chase! Injured bird on Wake Tech campus needs help
Motorized scooters could roll into Durham around the holidays
Florence, SC shooting: Suspect bragged of marksmanship; 2 officers released from hospital
More News