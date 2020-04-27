Woman charged with DWI in fiery crash that killed 2 children in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol released new information on Monday about a fiery crash that tragically killed two children in Durham Saturday night.

According to the State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Amanda Lynn Davis was driving north on SR-1415 when she went left of center off the road, to the left, and then struck a brick column and a tree.

The SUV then caught on fire.

The children in the car were identified as Ayden Ramirez, 5, of Durham, and Ronnie Ramirez Jr., 6, of Durham.

Davis was transported to Duke Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She has been charged with DWI and careless and reckless driving. State Highway Patrol officials said speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors.

The State Highway Patrol said it will consult with the Durham County District Attorney's Office regarding additional charges.
