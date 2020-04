DURHAM, N.C. -- Two children were killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Durham on Saturday night.North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash along Wrinkler Road and Russell Road at 7:40 p.m.Two siblings, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were killed in the crash. Authorities did not release the name of the two children at this time.There is no word on the driver of the vehicle.