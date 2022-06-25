CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.
A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.
She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.
Don't worry; she's OK.
Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.
Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO
AMAZING VIDEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News