amazing video

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada: VIDEO

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Bald eagle snatches Yorkie off porch in Canada

CHICAGO -- A home backyard camera captured the incredible moment a dog escaped the clutches of a bald eagle in Canada.

A Yorkie named Coco was in her backyard when a bald eagle swooped down and snatched her right off the porch.

She somehow freed herself and sprinted back to safety.

Don't worry; she's OK.

Coco's owner said she was scratched up a bit, but is now running around like nothing happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsamazing videobald eaglecanadau.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMAZING VIDEO
Cat jumps out 5th floor window amid fire, walks away: VIDEO
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
TOP STORIES
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Where abortion rights stand in NC after Roe v Wade decision
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
NC residents, organizations divided on Roe v. Wade ruling impact
Monkeypox: What is it? Health experts answer common questions
Top Republicans demand Attorney General enforce NC abortion ban
NC politicians react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade
Show More
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ+ and other rights
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
False claims about abortion after Roe v. Wade case
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
More TOP STORIES News