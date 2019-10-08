North Raleigh Nest cam captures Amazon driver delivering package then taking it away

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a case of Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

A package left on a porch was taken away by the very Amazon driver who delivered it.

A Nest video camera in a north Raleigh neighborhood captured the scene as a driver left a package, snapped a picture to prove it was delivered, and then walked off with the package.

The package contained baby supplies for the family's daughter who started daycare Monday.

The homeowner said he contacted Amazon, who at first offered him a $5 dollar credit.

"I certainly want to help alert our neighbors of this type of crime," the homeowner said.

But when he posted the video on social media, Amazon upped that offer to $100.

"We're working with the delivery service partner to investigate the matter and have been in touch with the customer to make it right," an Amazon spokesperson told ABC11 on Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyamazonviral videosocial mediapackage thefthomeownerssurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NASA reschedules first all-female spacewalk
3 crashes cause major delays on I-40 in Raleigh
2 shot while inside mobile home in Sampson County
Group wants to allow sex offenders at NC State Fair
Teen's outfit banned from homecoming
Raleigh Mayoral Election: Meet the candidates
Worms found in vegetables at Wingate University
Show More
Best Buy hiring for thousands of positions
Insurance prices to go down after Holly Springs FD gets high rating
VIDEO: Wayne County deputy punches woman during fight at county fair
Mumps outbreak spreads at Elon, High Point universities
Durham resident fed up after AT&T leaves cable wires in yard
More TOP STORIES News