Amazon closes delivery warehouse in Durham

Amazon said the employees at the North Hoover Road plant were offered positions at other delivery stations in the area, including a new one in Durham on Person Street.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amazon delivery warehouse in Durham has closed.

The company said it looks at ways to upgrade its operations for workers as well as customers.

"We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," said Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly. "As part of that effort, we closed a delivery station in Durham and offered all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by."

Kelly said the facilities that workers were transferred to have upgraded amenities, including onsite parking and breakrooms with canteen vending.

The delivery station on North Hoover Road began wrapping operations in July.