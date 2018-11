EMBED >More News Videos The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.

EMBED >More News Videos The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.

EMBED >More News Videos The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.

EMBED >More News Videos Exclusive interview with the mother of missing Lumberton girl Hania Aguilar (in Spanish).

EMBED >More News Videos The green SUV stolen during the abduction of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar has been found, according to the FBI.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that the state is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps find 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.That's in addition to a $15,000 reward already offered by the FBI.The FBI said Friday that it still needs the public's help identifying a person seen walking on surveillance video near the kidnapping scene.The video shows what appears to be a man wearing light colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambeth Street, then turning left on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Road toward the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.Several vehicles were seen on the video driving by, and the FBI asks that anyone with any information contact the tip line at (910) 272-5871."Return her to me because I miss her," Hania's mother, Elsa Hernandez, told ABC11 in an exclusive interview Thursday. "She's a very sweet, good girl."On Thursday morning, the green 2003 Ford Expedition stolen during the abduction of Hania was found.Earlier, the FBI released surveillance video of the vehicle Wednesday.The SUV was found off Quincey Drive in Lumberton after someone called 911 and said they saw the vehicle backed into the woods.Hania and her abductor remain missing. There is a $15,000 reward being offered for information that leads to finding Aguilar.Hania's family said they have no idea who could have taken her. FBI agents said Wednesday they had no reason to believe Aguilar knew her abductor.She went missing around 7 a.m. Monday from her home in the 3200 block of Elizabethton Road. A man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna took her as she prepared to go to school.Officials have also set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. Again, the tip line number is (910) 272-5871.