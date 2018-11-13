Amber Alert: Hania Aguilar has been missing for 2 weeks

Hania Aguilar has been missing for two weeks. The reward for her return is up to $30,000.

By
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A 13-year-old girl has been missing for two weeks. An Amber Alert remains active for Hania Noelia Aguilar of Lumberton, North Carolina.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information in Hania Aguilar's disappearance. With the $5,000 Gov. Roy Cooper promised from the state, that brings the total to $30,000.


Lumberton police officials continue to work leads in Aguilar's disappearance. They previously encouraged the public to stop sharing "misinformation" about the Amber Alert case that has rocked the community for more than a week, saying that it is hampering their investigation.

The FBI is asking people with information to call 910-272-5871.



Hania Aguilar, 13, has been missing since around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5. It was around that time that police said she was abducted at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while she was waiting to go to school.

TIMELINE: Lumberton teen Hania Aguilar has been missing for more than a week

Authorities said she was forced into a green SUV. That SUV was found abandoned on Nov. 8.

RELATED: FBI releases surveillance video of the stolen SUV seen in Lumberton moments after kidnapping
Surveillance video released of SUV involved in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction



Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill stressed that the rumors being spread on social media are making it difficult for them to their jobs.

"We need these rumors stopped," he said. "It makes it harder to find Hania."
DO YOU KNOW HIM? FBI releases video of man seen walking near Hania's abduction site
The FBI encourages anyone with information about the abduction of Hania Noelia Aguilar to come forward.



Chief McNeill said they also need to see more surveillance video from around the area the SUV was found in order to pinpoint when it was abandoned.
He added that officers are working around the clock to bring Hania home.

