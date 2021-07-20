amber alert

2 Asheboro teens, child abducted by woman, officials say; Amber Alert issued

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials have issued an Amber Alert for two teenagers and a child abducted by a woman on Monday.

The Asheboro Police Department is looking for Anthony Bryan Osori Hernandez, 15, Bridget Osorio Hernandez, 14, and 2-year-old Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

The alleged abductor is Olga Diego Hernandez. She has a mole on her left cheek and is described as 5'1 with red hair and brown eyes. The group was last seen traveling in a black 2021 Dodge Ram truck with an NC registration of TEF9945.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call Asheboro Police Department immediately at 336-626-1300 or call 911 or HP.



