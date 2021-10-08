Ceja Vineyards shapes wine industry by embracing Mexican heritage

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. -- In one generation, the Ceja family has gone from immigrant vineyard workers to grape growers and winery owners of Ceja Vineyards.
The Mexican-American, family-owned winery was founded by Amelia, Pedro, Armando, and Martha Ceja, producing premium estate-grown wines from the Napa and Sonoma Valleys.
"People from all over the world come and experience Ceja vineyards because we have a unique story. We're relatable," explained Ceja Vineyards Director of Sales/Marketing Dalia Ceja. "We are one of the pioneering Latino family-owned wineries, and they want to know and learn what that's about."
"We've been able to bring out our wonderful embracing culture so that everyone feels so welcome," added co-founder Amelia Ceja.
Amelia's love affair with flavors started in Jalisco, Mexico, where she began cooking on her own at the age of eight in the farm kitchen of a strong maternal grandmother.
"I love where I come from, I love where I grew up. There was no running water or electricity in the little village of Los Altos de Jalisco, yet my family allowed me to explore what I really love," recalled Amelia. "I also would never trade that childhood for anything in the world because it made me who I am today.
In the late 1960's, Amelia immigrated to the US, settling in the Napa Valley. She fell in love with her future husband Pedro Ceja, picking grapes in Robert Mondavi's Tokalon Vineyard.
In 1980, Amelia and Pedro pooled their dreams and joined Pedro's brother Armando, and their parents Juanita and Pablo Ceja, in methodically creating Ceja Vineyards.
Today, the cellar continues to shape the wine industry by embracing Mexican heritage and infusing tradition and innovation into every bottle.
"What my family has accomplished, going from vineyard workers, picking grapes to vineyard owners, to winery owners within less than 50 years, is truly the definition of the American dream," said Dalia.
