American Kennel Club host 'Dog Day' to promote responsible dog ownership

The America kennel Club promoted responsible dog ownership Saturday at its event at the State Fair Grounds.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The America kennel Club promoted responsible dog ownership Saturday at its event at the State Fair Grounds.

Pets and their owners gathered to meet a variety of dog breeds, trainers and handlers who taught guests all about responsible dog ownership.

Families at the free event enjoyed food and fun activities such as action-packed dog demonstrations trick dog, disc dog, agility, and more.

The event also featured a microchipping clinic with a special discount for chipping.

The Wake County Animal Shelter has also partnered to host a series of "Community Pet Days" to offer low-cost veterinary care for pets.

The events will include services such as rabies shots, microchipping, and wellness services.

The animal shelter will host four community days beginning on Sunday September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first event will be held at Wake County's Northern Regional Center in Wake Forest.

Separate locations for the other clinics will be located throughout the county.

Rabies shots will be provided for $5 or microchipping for $10.