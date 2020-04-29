Coronavirus

Coronavirus New York: NYPD at Brooklyn funeral home after neighbors complain of foul odor

By Eyewitness News
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn -- The NYPD has closed the street in front of a Brooklyn funeral home after neighbors complained about a stench from bodies being stored in trailers.

Authorities say there is no evidence of a crime so far at Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services on Utica Avenue in the Flatlands section.

The health department was called to make sure remains were being handled appropriately.

Multiple trucks are parked outside as the funeral home tries to cope with the unprecedented demand, and families are attempting to have funeral services and proper burials to avoid cremation or leaving their loved ones unclaimed.

The funeral director tells our sister station Eyewitness News that they have run out of space inside for bodies, though he declined to say how many are inside.

He insisted no bodies were being kept in U-Haul trucks outside, saying that they were filled with furniture that was displaced by the bodies.

He said all bodies are either inside the morgue or inside a refrigerated truck.

Police first received a call around 11:30 a.m. claiming that bodies being stored inside the trucks.

"The Department has been notified of storage issues of decedents and alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home," the New York State Health Department said in a statement provided to ABC News.

Funeral directors are required to store decedents awaiting burial or other final disposition in appropriate conditions and follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions.

The investigation is ongoing.
