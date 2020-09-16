Virginia man extradited to Raleigh on charges he stole SUV belonging to missing man Andy Banks

According to newly released warrants, Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, used a gun to threaten Andy Banks and steal his 2011 Range Rover.
Banks has not been seen or heard from since Saturday, when he told friends he was going to the Cameron Village area to meet a man who was interested in buying his SUV.
The stolen SUV was found Monday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. Merritt was arrested Tuesday on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
By Wednesday morning, Merritt had been moved to Wake County Detention Center. He is expected to appear in front of a judge sometime Wednesday.
The search for Banks continues. Anyone with information that may help in finding him should call 911.