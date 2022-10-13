"Annie" comes to DPAC

DURHAM (WTVD) -- For 45 years "Annie" has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. The classic Broadway musical returns to the Triangle on October 18. "Annie" will be at DPAC until October 23.
