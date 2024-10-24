'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' premieres October 29 on Disney Channel and streams the next day on Disney+

Do wizards really live on Waverly Place? We go searching for answers. To celebrate the new series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," we go to Waverly Places across the country looking for wizards.

"Wizards of Waverly Place" premiered in October 2007 and ran for four seasons, launching the careers of Selena Gomez and David Henrie. Now, Gomez and Henrie are back in the world of wizardry in a new continuation series "Wizard Beyond Waverly Place."

The new show follows an adult Justin Russo (David Henrie), who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, consisting of his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and two kids Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko). When Justin's sister Alex (Selena Gomez) brings Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities - and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Gomez guest stars in the series, but is also an executive producer.

All this talk about wizards had us asking, are there really wizards that live at Waverly Place?

Well, we were surprised to find out that there are streets named "Waverly Place" in cities all across America. We dispatched reporters from the ABC Owned Television Group to go out and investigate.

From New York City to Philadelphia, Chicago to Houston and points in between, they found streets named "Waverly," but no wizards. From San Francisco to Fresno to the suburbs of Los Angeles, again they found streets named "Waverly," but still no wizards.

The only place to find wizards on Waverly Place... and even wizards beyond Waverly Place is on Disney Channel and Disney+!

"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" premieres with two episodes on Tuesday, October 29 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.