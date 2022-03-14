1 person taken to hospital; 2 firefighters injured in Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Six Forks Station Apartments in Raleigh Sunday evening.The fire happened at around 7:30p.m. today on Old Station Drive. It started from the center of one of the apartment units.75 firefighters responded to the fire that took 25 minutes to get under control.Firefighters say a first floor and second floor apartment are destroyed and adjacent apartments have smoke and water damage."I just heard popping and stuff like that. I ran outside. Everyone was pointing to the neighbor's house," resident Kendall Lassiter said. "I tried to run around the front to go inside and get her, but I couldn't get past the door because there was so much fire."Two firefighters were treated for burn injuries on the scene and one person was taken to a local hospital.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials say they are not sure if the smoke detectors were working.