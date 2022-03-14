1 person taken to hospital; 2 firefighters injured in Raleigh fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Six Forks Station Apartments in Raleigh Sunday evening.
The fire happened at around 7:30p.m. today on Old Station Drive. It started from the center of one of the apartment units.
75 firefighters responded to the fire that took 25 minutes to get under control.
Firefighters say a first floor and second floor apartment are destroyed and adjacent apartments have smoke and water damage.
"I just heard popping and stuff like that. I ran outside. Everyone was pointing to the neighbor's house," resident Kendall Lassiter said. "I tried to run around the front to go inside and get her, but I couldn't get past the door because there was so much fire."
Two firefighters were treated for burn injuries on the scene and one person was taken to a local hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Officials say they are not sure if the smoke detectors were working.
