Family says show will go on at Christmas Lights on Holt Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are just 90 days away from flipping the "on" switch."Usually we start late September and it's anywhere from six to eight weeks, six to seven guys working six days a week to put everything up," the family behind the Christmas Lights on Holt Road said.For the last 10 years, the family behind the Christmas Lights on Holt Road in Apex turns their personal home into a winter wonderland for hundreds of people to enjoy."We'll open the window, we'll hear the comments and the kids so excited pointing at things and the families talking," they said.And this year, the family knew despite the pandemic they couldn't let the community down."The decision was very easy for us because people got to enjoy this very much every year and this year especially," they said.Families will drive through the lit pathways -- the perfect way to be socially distant with others -- while still spreading holiday cheer."We love the decorations. We love the Christmas spirit and just want to share it," they said.As always, the show is free and they do not accept donations. The family says to make sure you look out for some of their newest additions during this year's event.