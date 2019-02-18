Apex police arrest man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx

Apex police have arrested a man after he exposed himself to a woman inside a TJ Maxx.Police said 20-year-old Calven Michael Gallimore was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in connection with the incident on Feb. 15.It happened at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. A man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.In a tweet posted by Apex police, the suspect was said to have fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper, before he was arrested."I hope it's a one-off incident," said shopper Kim Torano. "But I'm always very careful and watch everyone around me. Very careful - hang on to my purse, because one time I did get robbed at a store. They took my wallet right out of my purse. So I'm very careful and cautious in these stores."