Arborist dies after falling more than 20 feet from tree during aerial rescue drill at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker at the North Carolina Zoo died Thursday morning after sustaining injuries from a "workplace accident."

Zoo officials said an arborist, who was working for the zoo, was engaged in an aerial rescue drill when they fell 20-30 feet from a tree.



The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that the entire Africa section of the park has been closed off, and the remainder of the zoo will be closed for the day at 2 p.m.

"The entire Zoo community is deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of our team member," the zoo said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
