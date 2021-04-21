Fatal Brier Creek shooting in March was self-defense, police say; no charges to be filed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10434280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Wake County District Attorney's Office will not pursue chargesthat killed a 32-year-old man in March.The announcement comes a month after Arlandia Quaadir Parker was shot in the popular shopping center and later died at a hospital.On Thursday, Raleigh Police told ABC11 that the investigation showed that the shooting was determined to be in self-defense.A police spokesperson said Parker was "in the process of assaulting the shooter." She fired her weapon to stop him from attacking her and stayed on scene until police arrived, the spokesperson said.It happened on the afternoon of March 19. Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway where they found Parker suffering from a gunshot wound.Witnesses told ABC11 at the time that the suspect was willfully taken into custody; authorities never released her name.