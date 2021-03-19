shooting

Man dead following shooting outside Brier Creek Barnes & Noble, suspect in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 32-year-old man has died after being shot outside of the Barnes and Noble at the Brier Creek shopping center in Raleigh.

Just before 2 p.m., Raleigh officers were called to 8431 Brier Creek Parkway. On arrival, authorities found a man -- later identified as Arlandia Quaadir Parker -- who had been shot.



Parker was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, officers said a suspect -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken into custody.

As of 4 p.m., authorities remain on-scene and are conducting a follow-up investigation. ABC11 crews spotted investigators placing evidence markers near shell casings.

"Somebody came over and started giving him CPR and didn't feel a pulse and they took his backpack and jacket off and that's when we saw a gunshot through his shoulder," Saed Hamad told ABC11.

Hamad said another witness then came over and told him that there was a woman not far away who had a gun.

Authorities have not provided a motive behind the shooting at this time.

