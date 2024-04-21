Investigation underway in Goldsboro after two found shot inside residence

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were found shot Saturday afternoon inside a Goldsboro residence.

At about 4:30 p.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to a welfare check in the 400 block of Fussell Street.

Officers said upon arrival, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

The two victims were identified as Jamelle Monque Best, 53, and Elainna Michelle Ebersole, 44.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police confirm.

Goldsboro Police Department is investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

