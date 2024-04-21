2 dead, 14 others hospitalized in Memphis block party shooting

Two people are dead and 14 others are hospitalized after a block party turned deadly at a park in Memphis on Saturday, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a press conference.

At the scene, officers found five gunshot victims, Davis said. Three were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Davis said that officers were later notified that 11 other gunshot victims arrived via private vehicle to area hospitals.

Authorities believe that roughly 200-300 people attended a block party at Orange Mound Park Saturday when the shooting occurred. Davis said that preliminary information suggests that the block party was not permitted.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time but believe that at least two people fired weapons in this shooting incident.

