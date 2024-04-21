2 dead, 6 injured in Memphis block party shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two people were killed and six were injured as a block party with hundreds of attendees turned deadly at a park in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to Orange Mound Park at about 7 p.m. found two men dead at the scene, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. Both appeared to have gunshot wounds, police said.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a press conference that 14 people had been hospitalized following the shooting, but the department later posted an update revising the figure down to six.

"We believe the error occurred with several victims being reported multiple times," the department said on social media.

Three people were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

One of those injured people was still in critical condition at about midnight, police said in an update. Another person had been discharged from the hospital, police said.

Authorities said they believed that between 200 and 300 people attended the party on Saturday. Davis said that preliminary information suggests that the block party was not permitted.

Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time but believe that at least two people fired weapons in this shooting incident.