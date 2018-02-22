Armed man arrested after disturbance at Raleigh restaurant

John Williams (Credit: CCBI)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A Creedmoor man has been arrested following a disturbance at a Raleigh restaurant on Wednesday.

According to arrest reports, 27-year-old John Williams was arrested for being "intoxicated and disruptive" at the Wild Wing Cafe at 7900 Brier Creek Parkway.

Reports also show Williams was making threats and carrying a gun.

He was charged with carrying a concealed gun, communicating threats, and being intoxicated and disruptive.

Williams is being held on a $15,000 bond.
