Army specialist's unsolved murder in Raleigh continues to haunt family

EMBED </>More Videos

Vigil held for slain soldier.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The one thing Mara Ramos misses most about her son is their Friday nights together.

"When I sit in my living room, I look at the sofa and I say, 'José, I wish you were here because I'd be able to fight you for the sofa,'" Ramos said.

The Ramos family organized a candlelight vigil for their son -- US Army Spc. José Melendez -- one year after he was shot and killed.



He had dropped someone off at a Raleigh condo complex on Raven Road and he was walking to his car. Raleigh Police say someone shot him in the jaw and he was later pronounced dead at WakeMed.

His murder remains unsolved and his family is desperate for any piece of information to help the authorities.

"I don't think I'm ever going to get over this -- to learn to live without my son," said Ramos.



Many friends from the Army showed up as well.

"To have a great friend like that taken away was very difficult," said Spc. Sean Harper, who said Melendez was one of his first friends in the service.

Melendez grew up in Fayetteville and deployed in 2015. Authorities say he was supposed to go back to Fort Bragg the same morning he was killed.

"It's been one year with no leads, no tips -- nothing that is bringing Raleigh Police any closer to helping us find who murdered my brother," said Mara Baker, José's sister.

Raleigh Police said the investigation is ongoing and they continue to actively pursue leads. If you have any information regarding this incident, call RPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vigilsoldier killedunsolved crimeRaleighFort Bragg
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
Undocumented immigrant who sought sanctuary in Durham church has been deported
Man killed in Lee County nitrous oxide explosion
Could school suspensions largely be a thing of the past?
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are
Payless pranks customers by selling shoes as designer brand
No criminal charges expected in death of 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Show More
Lumberton classmates mourn Hania's death; search for killer continues
Newton Grove police chief arrested after alleged domestic dispute
ABC11 Together: Food donations take on extra meaning following Florence
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Couple demands $30M from Sandals, says bride was sexually assaulted by butler
More News