Army veteran in Wake County gifted mortgage-free home in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Army veteran was gifted a mortgage-free home in Wake County on Friday.

Retired Army Cpt. Hans Mumm was a third-generation soldier and intelligence officer who served for 16 years.

He was medically discharged in 2010 after combat and multiple exposures to IED strikes caused a severe strain on his health.

Mumm and his wife paid contractors to build a new home but said the builders took off with their money.

When Lowe's home improvement stores and the nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes heard Mumm's story, the companies jumped in to help.

"I'm on the overwhelmed side. This is absolutely unbelievable, it is beautiful. Way beyond our expectations of a home," Mumm said. "It's absolutely amazing."

The family will also receive $20,000 to help purchase furniture for their new home.