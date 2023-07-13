The fires took place on July 2, 11 and 12. Two took place on East Pettigrew Street, the other took place on Angier Avenue.

Arson suspected as cause of multiple fires dating back to July 2 in east Durham

DURHAM, N.C. -- A string of recent fires in east Durham is now being looked at as arson, according to the fire department.

The fires took place on July 2, 11 and 12. Two took place on East Pettigrew Street, the other happened on Angier Avenue.

All of the homes were abandoned with no power.

In the fire on Tuesday at E. Pettigrew Street, the side of another abandoned home was damaged.

Durham Fire Department is now working with local and state officials to determine if all the fires are related.

Anyone with information about the fires is urged to call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.