Arson suspected as cause of multiple fires dating back to July 2 in east Durham

Thursday, July 13, 2023 4:41PM
Arson investigation launched after multiple fires in east Durham
The fires took place on July 2, 11 and 12. Two took place on East Pettigrew Street, the other took place on Angier Avenue.

DURHAM, N.C. -- A string of recent fires in east Durham is now being looked at as arson, according to the fire department.

All of the homes were abandoned with no power.

All of the homes were abandoned with no power.

In the fire on Tuesday at E. Pettigrew Street, the side of another abandoned home was damaged.

Durham Fire Department is now working with local and state officials to determine if all the fires are related.

Anyone with information about the fires is urged to call Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.

