Several hurt in Fayetteville apartment fire, even more displaced

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews had to rescue several people from an apartment fire in Fayetteville.

Flames broke out at the Summertime Apartments off South Reilly Road and Cliffdale Road.

Chopper 11 caught damage done from above.

The fire started just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters say 5 people were hurt and at least 16 people were forced out of their apartments.