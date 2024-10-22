Teen in custody after argument ends in gunfire and 3 people shot outside deli in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police say three people were wounded and a teenager is in custody facing charges in connection to the investigation.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FDP) is investigating a shooting that happened outside a deli just before midnight Monday.

Police say three people were wounded and a teenager is facing charges in connection to the shooting.

The owner of the Manhattan Deli and Grill on Village Drive says police are reviewing his surveillance footage as part of the investigation. According to him, a group of people walked into the store where at least two of them exchanged words and the confrontation continued outside.

That's when someone in the group fired off shots and then a second person opened fire while in the parking lot. The owner believes the second person was shooting back at the first person who fired.

Fayetteville police haven't verified how many people were involved in the incident or how many opened fire.

Police did confirm that three people were wounded and taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. They say at least one person who was shot is listed in critical condition.

Fayetteville police say they've filed a juvenile petition on the 17-year-old for charges that include attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a handgun by a minor. Police would not confirm if the teen charged was among those who were shot.

Investigators say this does not appear to be a random incident.

