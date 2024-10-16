16 members of motorcycle gangs facing federal charges for crimes in Raleigh, Fayetteville

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal prosecutors announced an indictment charging 16 members of motorcycle gangs with crimes ranging from murder to racketeering and attempted murder.

Five of the defendants are charged with murder in aid of racketeering in connection with a Raleigh murder that happened on New Year's Day of 2023 when Jonas Padilla was killed.

Federal prosecutors claim Padilla, who was a member of the Pagans biker group was killed by members of the Hells Angels and Red Devils.

"The Hells Angels consider themselves to be part of the 1%. They call themselves the one percenters. Unlike the 99% of law-abiding motorcycle riders, this indictment alleges that the Hells Angels use violence to protect their power and their territory," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley, Jr.

Former FBI agent Frank Brostrom said the group's presence in North Carolina raises alarms because violence, which is sometimes a rite of passage to rise through the ranks of the gang, can sometimes spill out into the public.

"They are a factor that you need to be aware of in your community," Brostrom said.

It's why prosecutors hope that by connecting the dots, they can dismantle some of these gangs with stiffer penalties.

"These groups don't keep us up at night, we keep them up at night," Easley said.

On the most serious murder charges, if convicted that could lead to a mandatory life sentence.

An attorney representing one of the murder suspects told ABC11, "I echo U.S. Attorney Easley's comment that everyone is innocent until proven guilty in this country," and that they look forward to working through the legal process.