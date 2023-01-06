Police: 5 charged with murder of motorcyclist in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people are facing multiple charges including murder for the death of a motorcyclist that took place earlier this week.

Raleigh police officers have the following people in custody for the shooting death of 37-year-old Jonas Barrett Padilla:

Anthony Edward Cheever, 33

Tyler Scott Grissom, 29

Vidaul Rashaad Reed, 29

Martinus Jermaine Starks, 41

David William Stephens, 24

The five men face charges including murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police began investigating the case when they got a call for a motorcycle wreck on January 1 at 7:10 p.m. When officers arrived on Bayberry Lane, they found Padilla had been thrown from the motorcycle and was taken to the hospitals with serious injuries. He later died.

On January 4, it was announced that the case was being looked at as a homicide.

"The Raleigh Police Department apprehended and removed five dangerous criminals from the streets of our city. I am grateful for the multi-jurisdictional collaborative efforts of law enforcement across our state to identify and arrest these suspected offenders quickly and without incident. The RPD will continue pursuing offenders who terrorize and harm our communities with callous and relentless violence," Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said about the arrests.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.