Homicides down by more than half in latest Fayetteville crime stats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The latest crime statistics in Fayetteville show major decreases in violent crime- though some property crime is trending up.

Community members said they were encouraged by the recent decline. Still, Police Chief Kem Braden said that young people have been driving an uptick in motor vehicle thefts -- an issue that he said needs more attention.

Braden said during Monday's city council meeting that from January to June compared to the same time frame last year, homicides were down by more than half. Rape cases are down by almost 40%. Also, there were almost 200 fewer assaults. Braden said the department can't pinpoint exactly why it's seeing these major decreases, but he thinks the department's outreach to people in need has helped. He also noted that there have been almost 300 more arrests.

"To know that, OK, the likelihood that I'm going to get caught, the likelihood that I'll get arrested and prosecuted are greater, that means that people are probably going to be less likely to come to the city of Fayetteville and commit crime," he said.

READ MORE | 34-year-old man dies at hospital following afternoon shooting in Fayetteville

Braden said it seems the department's efforts to help people who need help by partnering with faith leaders have been working. Dr. Gregory Perkins, the associate pastor of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, is one of those faith leaders as a chaplain for the department.

"When I have a bed to sleep in, and when I have a meal to eat, I'm least likely to go to try to rob a convenience store," Perkins said. "When I feel like I'm a valued member of the community, I'm least likely to engage in illicit drug activities."

The Phoenix Center, a domestic violence organization, said it has also seen the effects of those community efforts.

ALSO SEE | Cumberland County school district implement upgraded safety measures for new year

"Victims who were victims maybe a year ago know they can reach out to us maybe before the violence even happens," said Deanne Gerdes, the executive director of the Phoenix Center.

However, Braden said almost 100 more cars were stolen in this latest report, and he noted that teens are targeting apartment complexes.

"To mitigate that, yes, we're going to focus our enforcement on those apartment complexes, those neighborhoods, in the hours that we know that the kids are out there..." Braden said.

Community activist Swan Davis said it's a sign that teens in Fayetteville need more constructive activities and opportunities to improve their lives.

"I think if we're finding activities that they can do after hours throughout the year, I think that would be one great thing that will help reduce these extra activities that our youth are doing," Davis said.