Cumberland County school district implement upgraded safety measures for new year

The upgraded visitor system will include ID scanning technology to verify visitor identities.

The upgraded visitor system will include ID scanning technology to verify visitor identities.

The upgraded visitor system will include ID scanning technology to verify visitor identities.

The upgraded visitor system will include ID scanning technology to verify visitor identities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 79 schools in Cumberland County Schools Monday welcome back more than 50,000 students

Heading into the new year, the district is implementing new measures and safeguards.

These upgrades include a new weapons detection system that will start rolling out at area schools and an upgraded visitor system plus new protocols.

All visitors will present a government or state-issued ID. The upgraded system will include advanced ID scanning technology to verify visitor identities.

Thousands of Cumberland County students will be returning to campus on Monday for the traditional school year.

Other things in store for the district

A big issue coming out of the district was school resource officers (SROs) after the sheriff's office decided to stop staffing those roles.

The Cumberland County school district now has agreements with law enforcement agencies to act as SROs, including Spring Lake Police who will step in at Spring Lake Middle School.

The district is also implementing Say Something Anonymous Reporting App, allowing teachers and students to submit tips through the app, website or 24/7 crisis hotline.

RELATED BACK-TO-SCHOOL STORIES