Students, staffers prepare for school to begin this week

Families are hoping for a smooth transition back to the classroom, as the district looks to put behind a difficult 2023-2024 year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- After 35 years in the classroom, where he became well-known for his work leading Hillside High's drama department, Wendell Tabb is still embracing the beginning of school in his new role.

"I'm really, really truly excited. I can just think back to the time I was in the classroom and waiting for those smiling faces and some with anxiety coming to your door. I know they're going through the same things - no different from when I was there. But I do want everyone to have a little patience with everybody and just welcome people in with a smile," said Tabb, who now serves on the Durham Board of Education, representing Consolidated District A.

Families are hoping for a smooth transition back to the classroom, as the district looks to put behind a difficult 2023-2024 year, which included teacher walk-outs over pay disputes. In the spring, the district passed a $26 million budget, which includes funds for staff pay raises.

"Just a couple of years ago, I would have been in that same situation coming from the classroom saying, 'Hey, where's the pay?' I've also been an advocate for equity and teacher pay for my whole career. I just want teachers to know this Board is going to get it right," Tabb explained.

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Lewis took over as Superintendent of Durham Public Schools, pledging to address financial stability in his first 100 days. As the district deals with population growth, Tabb plans to discuss the possibility of future bonds to build new schools. Inside the classroom, he's also interested in ways to enhance classes.

"Making sure that our students are prepared for the workplace with technology," said Tabb.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency announced $26 million in grants to reduce lead exposure in schools and childcare centers, with North Carolina to receive $619,000. The funding, a result of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, will go towards testing water and replacing pipes if necessary.

"This is not a partisan issue. There is no safe amount of lead in our water. Any amount can cause health risks to kids and adults from impairing kidney function, brain development, lowering IQ scores, and causing cancer," said Emilie Simons, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary.

