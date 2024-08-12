Dr. Anthony Lewis takes helm at Durham Public Schools after salary dispute

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new chapter starts for Durham Public Schools.

Starting Monday morning, Dr. Anthony Lewis will lead the Durham Public School district for the next four years.

Dr. Lewis has more than two decades of experience in education. For the last six years, he served as superintendent of Lawrence Public Schools in Kansas.

He was described as caring, and compassionate and to have a high expectation for student scholars.

Dr. Anthony Lewis is the new Durham Public Schools superintendent. His first day is August 12.

Lewis plans to bring that same energy here.

This change in leadership comes after the district faced a months-long salary saga that started earlier this year; a financial error prompted multiple sickouts and protests calling for better pay.

One of Lewis' goals is to create an environment where educators thrive as some of them feel burnt out.

"We have to make sure that we are addressing their needs, their concerns, communicating with them," he said, "listening to them to make sure that they feel like their voices are heard."

Student mental health is also important to Dr. Lewis, who says he wants to make sure there are enough resources and wraparound services for schools.

