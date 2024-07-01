DPS' new superintendent lays out top priorities, vision: 'I'm ready to get to work'

Dr. Anthony Lewis is the new Durham Public Schools superintendent. His first day is August 12.

Dr. Anthony Lewis is the new Durham Public Schools superintendent. His first day is August 12.

Dr. Anthony Lewis is the new Durham Public Schools superintendent. His first day is August 12.

Dr. Anthony Lewis is the new Durham Public Schools superintendent. His first day is August 12.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Anthony Lewis is coming to Durham Public Schools as the new superintendent.

Dr. Lewis will have a lot on his plate when he arrives. A district-wide pay dispute that started in fall of 2023 and stretched into 2024 is what led to the resignation of the former superintendent Pascal Mubenga and left some employees feeling burnt out.

"I was leaving anyway, because of my health," Monica Watson said. "But the pay was really making you really want to leave."

Watson, who said she was a head cook for DPS for 18 years, said she hopes the new superintendent makes a difference for staff salaries across the board.

"I hope this new superintendent comes in with a good attitude and pay these teachers right," Watson said. "But mainly focus on these children."

Dr. Lewis comes from Lawrence, Kansas, where he served as superintendent of Lawrence Public Schools since 2018. He was an educator for more than two decades prior to this position.

"Dr. Lewis's proven track record and experience met the high standards we and the community hold for this district's performance," DPS BOE Chairwoman Bettina Umstead said.

He was selected among four finalists on Saturday out of more than 100 applicants and shared some of his top goals with ABC11 on Monday.

"We have to make sure that we are addressing their needs, their concerns, communicating with them, listening to them to make sure that they feel like their voices are heard," Lewis said.

If educators are thriving, then so will students, according to Lewis, who also considered their mental health.

"It's really critically important that when we continue to build relationships with our students, foster relationships with our students, investing and just spending time with our students ... we're making sure that we have the resources and support for students so that (they) feel comfortable going to adults to share any concerns that they may have," Lewis said.

He told ABC11 after the announcement Saturday that he credits his grandmother for inspiring him to enter the education field. She worked as a cafeteria manager in schools for 40 years.

Lewis will start the position as DPS superintendent on August 12, 2024, through June 30, 2028.

To learn more about his background, click HERE.