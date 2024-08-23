Back to school guide: Students in Raleigh, Durham and Cumberland Counties return to the classroom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students who go to schools on a traditional calendar in Wake, Durham and Cumberland counties are getting ready to begin another year.

Bus riders should have received an email on August 16 with detailed information about stops and estimated pick-up and drop-off times. Starting this school year, parents of students can get up-to-the-minute notifications via text and/or email when their child's bus is delayed. Click here for updated bus routes.

To enhance student safety, WCPSS will begin using the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System (SS-ARS). Students, teachers, and administrators will be trained to recognize the signs of at-risk behaviors, especially with social media.

The system offers a 24/7 tip line for students, parents, and staff to report anyone who shows signs of harming themselves or others.

The school board approved a 25-cent price increase for school meals for the 2024-25 school year.

At elementary schools, full-paid breakfast will be $1.75 and lunch will be $3.50. At middle and high schools, full-paid breakfast will be $2.00 and lunch will be $3.75. The district said the price increase is necessary to cover rising costs of food, supplies, and wages and benefits for staff.

DPS has their own mobile app that provides information and updates for families. To download just search Durham Public School App.

Students and parents can get information about school buses in real-time. The Edulog Parent Portal App allows parents and caregivers to track bus location and arrival times.

Grade school students in North Carolina must be up-to-date on their immunizations. An immunization record for your child must be provided within the first 30 days of school. If the immunization record is not submitted by the 30th day, your child will not be allowed to attend school until proof of immunization is provided.

Durham Public Schools unanimously passed its most expensive budget ever earlier this year.

It followed months of upheaval for DPS employees, which resulted in widespread walkouts and reckoning about pay in the district.

The $26 million budget includes some serious salary increases.

School bus information can be found here. A new app called "Here Comes The Bus" is also available for families when it comes to bus transportation.

Information on school lunches and how to apply for free or reduced lunches.

A bell schedule for all the schools is located here.

CCS has new security and mental health resources for the year ahead.

New Buses

North Carolina got new school buses for the 2024-2025 school year.

The new buses come with new technology, and that means bus drivers will need to get some updated training.

The new school buses were purchased using funding set aside in the last year by Gov. Roy Cooper.

