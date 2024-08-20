New school buses coming to North Carolina schools this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is set to unveil new school buses for the 2024-2025 school year.

The new buses come with new technology, and that means bus drivers will need to get some updated training.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin is scheduled Tuesday to show off the new technologies and how bus drivers will be trained on those technologies. Goodwin will also explain new safety protocols in place on school buses.

Lately, schools in the Triangle and across the state have been desperately looking to hire more bus drivers. Those new recruits will likely be exposed to this new training regiment.

The new school buses were purchased using funding set aside in the last year by Gov. Roy Cooper.

ABC11 will be at this demonstration for the new buses. Check back to this article later for more details.