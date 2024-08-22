WCPSS gives update on school meals for upcoming year

Wake County Public Schools provided an update to families on Wednesday about what can be expected with school meals in the upcoming school year.

Wake County Public Schools provided an update to families on Wednesday about what can be expected with school meals in the upcoming school year.

Wake County Public Schools provided an update to families on Wednesday about what can be expected with school meals in the upcoming school year.

Wake County Public Schools provided an update to families on Wednesday about what can be expected with school meals in the upcoming school year.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public Schools provided an update to families on Wednesday about what can be expected with school meals in the upcoming school year.

Leaders from child nutrition services were at East Garner Elementary School speaking about the push to make sure students don't go hungry.

"It's so important for students to be well nourished. There have been studies that have proven that participation in school meal programs helps students elevate their academic performance,' said Senior Director, WCPSS Child Nutrition Services, Paula De Lucca.

Families can learn more about and apply for free and reduced on the district's website.

ALSO SEE: More schools offer free breakfast and lunch in Wake county