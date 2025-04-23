24/7 Live
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
WEATHER
Hail pounds parts of Cary, Raleigh and Durham
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 12:04AM
ABC11 News viewers video of hail in Durham, Raleigh and Cary.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
WEATHER
NC
RALEIGH
CARY
DURHAM
HAIL
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Storms drop hail as it moves through central NC | Live Radar
2 hours ago
Student loan borrowers face mandatory collections
Members of the gay community say Pope Francis legacy was 'a blessing'
22 minutes ago
Small businesses prepare to pivot to new food dye changes
Wake County Schools board continues cell phone policy discussion
2 hours ago
Canes lead series 2-0 after beating Devils in game 2 in Raleigh
29 minutes ago
Mpox presence found in wastewater samples in North Carolina town
Crown Event Center construction paused, businesses hope plans continue
2 hours ago