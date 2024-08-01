Cumberland County Schools boosting security, mental health resources for year ahead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WTVD) -- Another school year is on the horizon in Cumberland County--as traditional classes start on August 26.

Cumberland County Schools said it has a long list of updates that parents and community members should have on their radar as another school year will soon begin. First: the school district said it signed its new contract with the city of Fayetteville Wednesday to staff school resource officers and traffic control officers.

In a meeting before the Fayetteville city council and Cumberland County commissioners Thursday morning, CCS said all schools in Fayetteville's city limits are fully staffed with SROs and TCOs through the Fayetteville Police Department. However, CCS officials acknowledged there aren't as many officers in place as when the sheriff's department filled these roles in previous years. The district said it's also still installing new weapons detection systems in time for the first day of the traditional school year.

Officials said their security efforts are running alongside efforts to improve students' conduct and wellness.

"It's really about intervening in a teaching way so that we don't see repeat behaviors continuing and that we lessen our numbers in out-of-school suspensions," said Ann-Marie Palmer, the Title I Coordinator of Cumberland County Schools.

The district said it's revised its student code of conduct to improve and modernize its disciplinary techniques.

CCS is also encouraging students this year to take advantage of a mental health app it's partnering with called "Alongside." In addition to talking with the districts' mental health professionals, students learn more about therapy through the app and use it to talk through their problems.

"When we're talking about mental health issues with students, it certainly can look like acting out but it's not always those overt types of behaviors. It can be the child who was very friendly, active and social who's suddenly become withdrawn," Dr. Natasha Scott, Cumberland County Schools.

Anyone interested can find the CCS Back to School guide on the school district's website.