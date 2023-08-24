In 2022, North Carolina saw 1,075 school bus crashes. In those crashes, 786 people were injured and eight people died.

Bus, car, walk or bike? Road rules to get students to school and home safely

"Drivers carry the great responsibility of safely sharing our roads," said Captain Todd Harris, of the Chapel Hill Police Traffic Unit. "Slow down, put the phone down, and just focus on the road. The texts, emails, and calls can wait."

Bus, walk, bike, or family car, ABC11 has compiled some road rules, from various law enforcement agencies, for a safe arrival to school and a safe return home.

Riding the Bus - Bus stop safety tips

Arrive at the bus stop a few minutes early

Parents or a trusted adult should be at the bus stop every morning and afternoon

Stay out of the street and pay attention to your surroundings

Wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before getting on or off

Stay seated and keep your head and arms inside the bus at all times

Do not distract the bus driver

Attention Drivers!

Drivers must stop for red, flashing lights and extended 'stop' arms

Pedestrians should walk on the sidewalk instead of the street

Drivers must never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Drivers should give school buses at least a 10-feet buffer

When to STOP for a school bus

Two-lane roadway - All traffic from both directions must stop

Two-lane with a center turning lane - All traffic from both directions must stop

Four-lane roadway - All traffic from both directions must stop

Four-lane roadway with a median - Only traffic following the bus must stop

Four or more lanes with a center turning lane - Only traffic following the bus must stop

Know the main THREE blind spots--Front, Side, Rear!

Here's where a bus driver can lose sight of a child:

FRONT - It's never safe to walk close to the front of the bus. Children should walk five giant steps ahead of the bus before crossing in front of it.

SIDE - Children should always stay three giant steps away from the side of the bus.

REAR - NEVER walk behind the school bus.

Costly Violations

A driver in North Carolina can be fined a $500 for passing a stopped school bus and get a five-point penalty on their driver's license

A driver who passes a stopped school bus and hits someone will face a minimum of a $1,000 fine as it's a Class I felony

The penalty increases to a Class H felony and a fine of $2,500 if someone is killed

Walkers

If your child walks to school, here are safety reminders

Always use the safest route and don't take shortcuts

Strengths in numbers: Try walking with other students and families

Use designated crosswalks

Always look both ways before crossing the street

Walk, never run across intersections

Never, ever get into a vehicle with anyone without a parent or guardian's permission

Biking to School

If your child's school allows them to ride their bike:

They should always wear a helmet that fits well

Travel along the safest route

Follow the rules of the road

Ride along with other students when possible

