DPS new reassignment plan prepares students for diverse world, unique careers

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's the first day back to school for second grader Paige Lesane and her classmates. The critical thinkers are using Legos to build a bridge over a pond in Mrs. Carolina Brickhouse's class.

"We were trying to make a bridge that goes over the pond," she said. "I found this bridge piece and we could add more things to it."

STEM is part of Monday's lesson plan. It's something Brickhouse wholeheartedly believes in.

"So there's going to be design constraints that go along with that and they are going to have to build according to those constraints," she said. "Introducing STEM to kids early plays on their natural curiosities about the world and science."

When you walk in her classroom you can tell she believes in the "Women in STEM" montage that's posted on her classroom wall.

"STEM is typically a male dominated profession so I thought it was important for our girls in our classroom to know it's something for them too," said Brickhouse.

According to a study by the Education Resources Information Center, STEM education increases students' STEM interest, develops positive attitudes toward STEM and increases their STEM motivation.

Under Durham Public Schools new reassignment plan, elementary students will learn STEM critical thinking instruction, art and global language every day.

Students were greeted by boosters this morning.

"Exposing them to another language...more importantly, another culture within that language gives them the capacity to be all things to all people when they start moving about the world," said Principal James Hopkins.

It looks like the new plan is making learning fun with hopes of creating a pipeline to the next generation of doctors, scientists and other success stories.

"It's really fun," said Lesane.