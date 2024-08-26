Durham Public Schools ready for traditional-calendar students return

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a new week and the return of traditional-calendar students at Durham Public Schools.

Some will be greeted by boosters as they head into the first day of class.

New DPS Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Lewis, is also a first time DPS parent.

He advises other parents to make sure they update their information in the DPS Powers Parent Portal.

Those whose work schedules call for after school care can check with the system about options that may include their child's school, the YMCA or boys and girls clubs.

Dr. Lewis says there's something else to celebrate as traditional-calendar classes resume.

Anthony Lewis/DPS Superintendent: All of our scholars will be able to receive free breakfast and free lunches. So super excited that parents don't have to pack lunch. I'm a parent as well, of two students. So excited that I don't have to pack a lunch, and scholars can eat in our cafeteria is absolutely free," he said.

