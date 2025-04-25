NFL Draft: Second round underway from Green Bay; Sanders still waits to hear name called

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the second round of the NFL Draft got underway Friday night, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, once considered a possibility to be taken in the first round, continued to wait to hear his name.

Tyler Shough of Louisville became the first quarterback taken Friday when the New Orleans Saints selected him with the 40th overall pick.

Cleveland had two of the first four picks in the second round and has a clear need at quarterback after the team got little production out of Deshaun Watson, who will miss the upcoming season with a torn Achilles tendon. Kenny Pickett and 40-year-old Joe Flacco are the Browns' current QBs.

Yet the Browns selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger at No. 33 and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins at No. 36. Houston chose Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins with the second pick of the second round.

The Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins both traded up to get picks early in the second round. Seattle chose South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori with the 35th overall pick. Miami took Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea at No. 37.

Sanders spent the last four seasons playing for his outspoken, at times polarizing father, Hall of Famer Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders, first at Jackson State and later at Colorado.

Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting last season while throwing for a school-record 4,134 yards and helping Colorado go 9-4.

Although Sanders was rated by some draft analysts as a better QB prospect than Miami's Cam Ward, who ultimately went No. 1 overall to Tennessee, concerns mounted as the draft drew closer. One issue: Sanders was sacked 94 times over his last two college seasons. There were also worries about his arm strength and questions about how well he would adapt to playing for someone other than his dad.

Only two quarterbacks were selected in the first round. For a few moments, it appeared Sanders' wait might be over when the New York Giants traded up to the 25th pick, but the team opted for Mississippi's Jaxson Dart.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a QB following the offseason departures of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, used the 21st pick on Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon.

Sanders didn't travel to Green Bay for the draft. Instead, he watched the proceedings with his family in Canton, Texas.

"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible," Sanders said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday night. "I don't think this happened for no reason. All this is, is of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."

Tracking local players

Each year, our local colleges boast a number of players looking for their pro football dreams to be realized, and this year is no different.

Duke, NC State, and UNC all have student-athletes who are hopeful to hear their names called this weekend in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Duke

Jordan Moore, WR

Eli Pancol, WR

NC State

Anthony Belton, OL

Davin Vann, DL

Aydan White, DB

UNC

Omarion Hampton, RB

Hampton, a Johnston County native, was taken No. 22 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hampton led the ACC in carries and rushing yards in back-to-back seasons and collected 15 touchdowns on foot in 2023 and 2024.

The Chargers need to upgrade their offensive weaponry around quarterback Justin Herbert in their second season under coach Jim Harbaugh. The run game averaged 4.06 yards per carry last season, which ranked 24th in the NFL despite a heavy investment in the offensive line.

The powerful Hampton, who checks in at 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds, joins a revamped Chargers running back room that includes a four-time 1,000-yard rusher in Najee Harris. Harris, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year contract in March.

Omarion Hampton Abbie Parr

Hampton wasn't regarded by draft analysts as a particularly creative tailback capable of creating more than what is available, but that is likely to be less of an issue in Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman's downhill offense.

He was the second running back taken in the first round, following Boise State's Ashton Jeanty.

Willie Lampkin, OL

Kaimon Rucker, DL

Alijah Huzzie, DB

Jahvaree Ritzie, DL

Bryson Nesbit, TE

Power Echols, LB

Desmond Evans, DL

From Junior College to the draft: Shavon Revel Jr. from Winston-Salem landed a spot on ECU's roster while attending a junior college and has been working toward this day ever since.

