Man dies at hospital following afternoon shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. to a 911 call in the 200 block of Early Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead Detective, R. Vernon, at (910) 729-2525.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

