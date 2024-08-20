  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies at hospital following afternoon shooting in Fayetteville

WTVD logo
Tuesday, August 20, 2024 10:24PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded Tuesday shortly before 3 p.m. to a 911 call in the 200 block of Early Street.

Officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead Detective, R. Vernon, at (910) 729-2525.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW