New E.E. Smith High to be in Fayetteville, not Stryker Golf Course after commissioners' vote

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has voted unanimously to rebuild the E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville but not to rebuild it at the Stryker Golf Course as had been discussed.

County officials say they opted not to put new the E.E. Smith High School here at Fort Liberty's Stryker Golf Course because it would be too removed from the community to spark economic growth for people who live in Cumberland County. The reactions are split.

"I support the commissioners' decision and hopefully the process will be a little faster," said Cynthia Leeks of Fayetteville.

"How long you're saying you're going to have a new E.E. Smith before you put a site?" said Fred Clark, an alum of the high school. "I don't see nowhere from Murchison Road all the way to Fayetteville State University all the way to 295 you could build a new E.E. Smith."

Commissioner Glenn Adams says the county has other possible sites in mind for the school, but officials are keeping their cards close to their chests for now.

"If I own a piece of property out there and I know you want it, and then this is where you're telling me this is where you're going to build it, then the price goes up," said Chairman Glenn Adams of the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. "So there are options out there and people are asking, 'where you going to build it?' I can't really tell you we've secured all of that to be able to do that."

In response to the decision, the Cumberland County Schools Board issued a statement saying:

"We look forward to learning more about the next steps and collaborating closely with the Commissioners to advance this project. Additionally, we are excited to work with E.E. Smith alumni, staff, students, families, and the community at large as we honor the school's proud tradition while preparing for a bright future."

One CCS parent urges others in the community to get to the polls and to engage with leaders to get the outcome they want for the high school.

"Register to vote, pay attention," said Kevin Brooks. "This is an election year. You have people that are going to be a part of that school board making that decision right now on the ballot. Do your due diligence. Hold their feet to the fire and root for that support so that you get what you want."