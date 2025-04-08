NC Superintendent Mo Green talks teacher pay, federal govt concerns on state tour

Monday's session at Durham Northern HS marked the second-to-last stop on Mo Green's tour across North Carolina.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The future of North Carolina's public schools took centerstage in the Bull City Monday night.

Dozens of parents, educators and officials attended NC Superintendent Mo Green's 'Listening and Learning' session at Durham's Northern High School. It's apart of his 'Mo Wants to Know' tour across the state.

Green fielded questions and concerns on topics, including the role of technology in the classroom, investment in students, teacher pay and recent reshuffling in the federal government.

During open comment, one parent said: "I am extremely concerned that more resources are going to be stripped from already straped schools."

Raleigh resident Lariza Garzon also spoke during open comment. She moved to North Carolina from Colombia and is a first generation public school student.

"I'm here tonight to advocate for my community and ask for your leadership to make sure we increase support for immigrant students and their families," Garzon said during open comment.

ABC11 talked with Green after the event, asking about his efforts to lobby lawmakers for better teacher pay. At last month's State of the State, Governor Josh Stein said North Carolina ranks in the bottom ten states nationally in those salaries.

Green pointed to recently filed House Bill 192 -- which would provide more substantial raises for teachers -- and vowed to continue working with legislators.

"We're having lots of conversations to encourage folks ultimately in both houses to do something pretty substantial," he said.

