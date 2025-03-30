NC Superintendent Mo Green makes stop in Durham during statewide 'Mo Wants to Know' tour

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Superintendent Mo Green continued his "Mo Wants to Know" tour on Saturday in the Triangle.

Green made a stop at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham for their prayer breakfast.

The stop was in an effort to generate support in the faith community for the school systems in North Carolina.

Green spoke about President Donald Trump's latest push to dismantle the Department of Education.

Green will be in New Hanover County on Monday to speak with parents, students, and community members as a part of his statewide tour.

